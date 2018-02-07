Las Vegas Sun editor Keefer’s football picks best nationally

The handicapping process starts Monday morning.

That’s when Las Vegas Sun assistant sports editor Case Keefer starts evaluating NFL and college football games against the Las Vegas betting number. He analyzes the spread and provides insight as to why the number was established, resulting in a series of picks for our readers.

Those picks were the best nationally in comparison with other journalists who made selections, according to NFLpickwatch.

Keefer went 148-111-7 against the spread in selecting every NFL game, regular season and playoffs. That’s better than those making picks from the likes of the Washington Post, Dallas Morning News, Yahoo! Sports and others.

He breaks the column into three categories — plays, leans and guesses. The plays went 36-17 this year, meaning if a reader wagered $100 on every game they would have turned a profit of $1,730.

And this wasn’t a one-year wonder. His four-year record since the inception of the column picking every game is a respectable 550-493-24, or 53 percent.

“Case takes great pride in doing research for his weekly columns,” said Ray Brewer, the Sun’s managing editor. “His record is a testament to his dedication to our readers and to his craft. The Sun is proud to provide our audience with the nation’s best betting analyst in mainstream media.”

Keefer was equally formidable in selecting college games. He went 131-114-5 in handicapping the most significant games of the week, including 25-14-1 in bowl games. Keefer ended the college season by successfully picking the final seven games.

His accuracy in the college football postseason also wasn’t limited to this season. Keefer is 168-129-5 (.565) in eight years of picking every bowl game.

If you missed out, don’t worry. His picks returns in March for the NCAA Tournament.