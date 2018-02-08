Government challenges dismissal of rancher Cliven Bundy’s case

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to reconsider the dismissal of the criminal case against a Nevada rancher who led a 2014 armed standoff with government agents.

Dayle Elieson, the interim U.S. Attorney in Nevada, wrote in a court filing Wednesday that states' rights activist Cliven Bundy and his sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy have a right to their beliefs but don't have a right to obstruct federal law enforcement officers.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro last month dismissed the criminal case against Bundy, his two sons and a Montana militia leader. The judge cited what she called flagrant misconduct by federal prosecutors who failed to fully share evidence with defendants.

Bundy's attorney, Bret Whipple, didn't immediately return request for comment.

Elieson doesn't say in the filing if her office will appeal to 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.