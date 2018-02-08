Las Vegas Sun

February 8, 2018

Jim Carrey says users should yank their Facebook accounts

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

In this April 18, 2015 file photo, Jim Carrey arrives at LACMA’s 50th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. Carrey says he was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

LOS ANGELES — Delete your account.

That's what Jim Carrey says Facebook users should do, as the actor looks to pull the mask off fake news.

The star of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "The Mask" said on Twitter on Tuesday that he's dumping his Facebook stock and deleting his page because the social media giant profited from Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election via spreading false news with Russian origins, and says the company is still not doing enough to stop it.

The 56-year-old Carrey encouraged other investors and users to do the same. He ended his tweet with the hashtag "unfriendfacebook."

Facebook has not responded to Carrey's tweet, but founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said stemming the flow of misinformation is among the company's foremost goals.