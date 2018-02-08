Man dies after car plunges into Las Vegas lake

Authorities say a man has died after his car plunged into a lake in a residential area in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say crews found a Ford Mustang submerged in the water about 15 feet from the lakeside in the Desert Shores area early this morning.

Officials say the man was pulled out of the car and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the man's name.

Metro Police say investigators don't believe that there were other people inside the vehicle. A technical rescue team pulled the vehicle out of the water.

Police are investigating the wreck.