Nevada records decrease in traffic-related deaths last year

CARSON CITY — State officials say the number of traffic-related deaths in Nevada has dropped for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Nevada Appeal reports the state Office of Traffic Safety on Wednesday announced a decrease in traffic fatalities, dropping from 329 deaths recorded in 2016 to 305 documented last year.

Officials say the reduction can be attributed to engineering, education and law enforcement efforts.

Officials say the agency plans to focus this year on pedestrian deaths, which make up about a third of the total traffic fatalities.

The agency says 100 pedestrians were killed on roadways in the state in 2017, increasing by 25 percent from the previous year.

The agency is planning to partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to address the issue.