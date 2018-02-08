Police seek clues in slaying of homeless man found in desert

Metro Police are seeking clues in the slaying of a 25-year-old homeless man whose body was found Saturday in the far northwest valley.

People riding horses in the desert near Bugling Bull and Coldcreek roads discovered the body, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how the victim, Michael Hadley, was killed or how long his body had been there, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined Hadley was homeless and frequented the area of Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street, police said.

Homicide detectives are seeking information about Hadley’s whereabouts in the weeks leading up to the discovery of the body, police said.

The slaying marks the fifth homicide of a homeless person investigated by Metro detectives this year. They include two men shot by the same person as they slept in the central valley, police said.

The gunman in those cases hasn’t been arrested or publicly identified, but police have increased patrols in areas frequented by transient people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.