Best Bets: Elton John, Diana Ross, the Las Vegas Philharmonic and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Denise Truscello

There’ll be no need to celebrate a silly midweek Valentine’s Day if you take that special someone on a big Vegas date to see one of these megawatt acts this weekend.

BACKSTREET BOYS: LARGER THAN LIFE Let Nick, Howie, Brian, Kevin and AJ serenade you and yours throughout their over-the-top stage production at the Axis at Planet Hollywood, a loud and colorful concert event stacked with sugary pop hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Shape of My Heart.” The show goes on Feb. 14, 16 and 17. Feb. 9-10, info at caesars.com.

DIANA ROSS: ENDLESS MEMORIES If you close your eyes during one of the shows in this month-long residency at Wynn’s Encore Theater, you’ll swear you’re back in the Motown or disco eras—that’s the kind of shape the perpetually girlish diva’s voice is in. Open your eyes and discover she’s just as glamorous and fabulous as ever, still thrilling and charming her audience at age 73. You’ll never forgive yourself if you miss this show. Feb. 9-10, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

ELTON JOHN: THE MILLION DOLLAR PIANO Speaking of never forgiving yourself … Elton John’s acclaimed residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will see its last show on May 17. That means you have 11 shows this month and 16 in the spring to catch the pop legend do his thing on the Strip, and it’s more important now that he’s announced his impending retirement from touring. Feb. 9-11, info at thecolosseum.com.

LOVE AFFAIR CONCERT Funk, soul and R&B favorites GQ, Zapp, The Delfonics, Tierra, Atlantic Starr, the Force MDs, The Deele, Heatwave, The Chi-Lites and The Floaters team up for this evening of romantic grooves at the Orleans Arena, brought to you by Old School 105.7 FM radio. Feb. 10, info at orleansarena.com.

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC “Sounds From Twilight” at the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall begins with Donato Cabrera conducting Las Vegas composer Michael Torke’s “Sylvan.” Then violinist Alexi Kenney joins for Robert Schumann’s only violin concerto, followed by a finale of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.” Feb. 10, info at lvphil.org.