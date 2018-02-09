Every Friday, free showers and haircuts for the homeless

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada is offering free showers to the public one day a week to assist homeless communities in need of hygiene services.

In partnership with Green Our Planet and the Clean the World foundation, the Center launched the recurring Friday service on December 28. Center executive director André Wade said the program took off at the end of January. When the staff at the Center first heard of Clean the World’s mobile hygiene unit, Wade said they were immediately interested, as the population surrounding the center often experiences homelessness and a lack of access to proper hygiene facilities. “As a community center that has a mission to support low-income residents, we thought this would be a great opportunity to do something for those folks.”

Wade says the community response has been positive and the number of people using the service has grown since the program’s debut, from roughly 12 individuals on that first Friday, to 15 people just in the first hour during the Center’s most recent activation.

In addition to showers, individuals can receive free haircuts. Donated hygiene items will be accepted and distributed based on availability.

“It’s going to be an opportunity to give people items when they’re available,” Wade said.

Clean the World Mobile Hygiene Unit: Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, 401 S Maryland Parkway, Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 702-733-9800.