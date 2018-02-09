Gardening classes for the little ones

Vegas Roots launches a Lil’ Roots Market Club this spring in partnership with the Whole Foods on Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way. The program will focus on teaching children ages 3-12 healthy eating habits and gardening tips. The classes started Feb. 7, and will be offered Feb. 21, March 7 and March 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The classes are segmented into three sections, including health and nutrition, a cooking demo with DIY crafts and on-site kids gardening. RSVP at Eventbrite.com or call 702-942-1500.