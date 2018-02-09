Henderson Police Department names deputy chief

Henderson has tapped a 28-year law enforcement veteran from Texas as the Police Department’s second in command, tasked with overseeing field operations, city officials announced today.

Thedrick Andres, a recently retired lieutenant with the Arlington Police Department, will start Monday as deputy chief in Henderson.

“Andres began his career as a corrections officer in 1990 and as a police officer in 1996, and he will bring more than 25 years of solid law enforcement experience to his new role at the Henderson Police Department,” Chief LaTesha Watson in a news release.

Watson, who was appointed police chief last year and also came from Arlington, said she worked closely with Andres in East Texas.

“I have seen firsthand his strong leadership skills and deep commitment to public safety, and I am confident he will be an exceptional addition to my command team,” Watson said.

She said the department is also evaluating Henderson officers for “promotional opportunities,” including a second deputy chief position.

In a statement, Andres said he was honored to be selected. “I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of the Henderson Police Department and using my extensive law enforcement experience to build on the successes that have made our community such a safe place to call home,” he said.

Previously, Andres worked for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections at the state penitentiary, where he promoted to sergeant before moving to the New Orleans Police Department. He worked as a patrolman and in the narcotics and community-oriented policing divisions.

In 2005, he moved to the Arlington Police Department, where he promoted to corporal and sergeant before he retired as a lieutenant.

Andres has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Southern University.

He has a wife and two children.