Las Vegas ties record high temperature of 78 degrees

Today’s high temperature of 78 degrees tied a 3-year-old record for this date in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service reported.

This weekend’s forecast calls a high of 76 on Saturday, but cooler temperatures and high winds are coming Saturday afternoon. A wind advisory has been issued beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, with winds expected to reach speeds of 25 to 40 mph.

The high temperature Sunday is expected to dip to 62 degrees, with a low of 44. A chance of rain enters the forecast on Tuesday, as temperatures remain cool with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 47.