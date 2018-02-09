Nevada youth sports leader accused of past sexual misconduct

RENO — The founder of a youth basketball program in Nevada has placed himself on administrative leave from a national youth sports organization pending an investigation into allegations he had a sex with a former player nearly two decades ago.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Friday the Amateur Athletic Union is investigating Jam On It founder Matt Williams after former Hawthorne prep star Ashlee Orndorff posted a series of allegations about him on social media.

Now 35, Orndorff accuses the 48-year-old Williams of having a sexual relationship with her when he coached her as a teenager.

Williams, the AAU's second vice president, denies any misconduct while Orndorff was still in high school. He told the Gazette-Journal they had a consensual relationship after she went to college and they had a child together in 2002 that was put up for adoption.