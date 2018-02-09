Trump loyalists blind to his flaws

President Donald Trump is afraid of offending Russians because of the dirt they have on him. They could spill the beans.

Get real, Don. Your supporters don’t care what you did — not after hearing more than 2,000 lies from you in your first year in office; not after you cheated on all three of your wives; not after you gave a porn star $130,000 in hush money just before the election to cover up your sexual perversions; not after your support for racists and the KKK; not after the $25 million fine you paid for fraud; not after “grab ’em by the (expletive),” etc.

You can relax, Don. Your supporters are not worried about the money laundering you did for the Russian mob. You’re already golden as far as they are concerned.

Nothing you did or will do makes any difference to them. Your supporters are “quality” people. The “quality” I’m thinking of is “deplorable.”