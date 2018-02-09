Trust us: Healing garden, wine tasting, soccer

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas Weekly highlights three events of interest to Southern Nevada residents:

• Healing Garden daffodil planting: Consider it an excuse to rise and shine—the Healing Garden is in need of at least 100 volunteers to plant 10,000 daffodils. Planting will begin bright and early and will bring in people from all over the community to honor those who lost their lives in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. Supplies will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves. 9 a.m. Feb. 10, free, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

• Love The Wine You’re With at Container Park: Nothing says true love like an all-you-can-sample wine tasting with complimentary JinJu chocolates. (Oh sure, there’s devotion, commitment, all that stuff. But we’re talking about a solid wine buzz, here.) Love the Wine You’re With also promises live music and a photo booth, but really, it’s all about what Theophilus London calls the “fine wine deliverables.” Be sure to take a cab, Uber or Lyft to enjoy the night to the fullest. 5 p.m. Feb. 10, $25-$30, downtowncontainerpark.com.

• Las Vegas Lights FC first exhibition game: It’s more than an exhibition game. It’s the debut of our new soccer franchise, giving Southern Nevada another professional sports brand. The minor-league Las Vegas Lights on Saturday host the Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer in the expansion club’s first game. Home games are at Cashman Field—yes, that Cashman Field. The Lights have transformed the baseball configuration into a soccer pitch. 8 p.m. Feb. 10, $15-$55.