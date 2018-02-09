When the dog catches the car

Author Michael Wolff states that neither Donald Trump nor his cohorts believed that he would win the presidency. The best they had hoped for was that Trump would get a Trump TV reality network out of it. Those who voted for him voted for a man whose whole campaign was just a bad joke. Trump winning the election reminds me of a dog chasing a car without considering what he would do with it when he caught it?

On another subject: Republicans in Congress are not trying to get to the bottom of Russian interference in our election and, even worse, are doing nothing to prevent a recurrence. They are committing treason by going after the FBI, which is trying to protect the American people ­ —something Republicans in Congress took an oath to do. Instead, they are protecting Trump at all cost. Lock them up.