Protect animals, protect humanity

We need to thank Clark County Animal Control, Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit and especially the person who called in the tip resulting in the recent arrests of men involved in a cockfighting ring.

Cockfighting is a centuries-old vicious blood sport. No matter how injured they become, the birds cannot escape the fighting pit. Razor-sharp steel blades are tied to the birds’ legs to slash and mutilate other birds.

Law enforcement has long known there’s a strong connection between cockfighting and dealing drugs. This type of abuse often spills over to other animals and people. Violence is violence.

If someone suspects something suspicious, please alert animal control or Metro. It is the least we can do to help make a safer, more humane community. We are all in this together.