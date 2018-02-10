Review set for review of fatal shooting by Las Vegas police

An official fact-finding review of a fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man by Las Vegas police will be conducted Thursday.

The review into the July death of 27-year-old Caleb Blaylock is being conducted in the wake of a preliminary determination by the District Attorney's Office that no criminal prosecution of the shooting is appropriate.

Police have said Blaylock had stabbed himself and threatened an officer two times with a knife before he was shot by an officer who responded to an attempted carjacking.

Blaylock's stab wounds were superficial and he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The review will be held at 9 a.m. in the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown.