Schumer shows sloppy leadership

So Brian Greenspun thinks Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is some sort of hero because he “focused the country’s attention on the plight of some 800,000 young people who have been forced into limbo.”

No, what Schumer did was turn his back on his country in an attempt to embarrass President Donald Trump, and he chose 800,000 illegal people over 330,000,000 citizens.

Ultimately, Schumer and his fellow Democrats were embarrassed and forced to back down when it became clear that the Republicans would not budge.

Oh yeah, then he reneged on his agreement about building the wall. What a great politician.