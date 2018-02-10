Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Wyoming

AP / Tom R. Smedes

After landing a big road win over in-state rival UNR on Wednesday, the Rebels have an opportunity to build some momentum as they enter the final stretch of the Mountain West season. A victory over Wyoming on Saturday (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network) would lend even more credence to the idea that UNLV is capable of beating the best the conference has to offer, and therefore capable of making noise in the MWC tournament in March.

Can the Rebels stay hot against Wyoming? Three keys to watch:

Attack inside

Wyoming (16-8, 7-4 MWC) is not a tough-minded defensive team. The Cowboys allow opponents to shoot 59.8 percent around the rim, which ranks them 162nd in the nation, and they block just 11.9 percent of shots at the rim, which is 118th.

With no real rim protector on the roster and no intimidating size in the paint, Wyoming is extremely vulnerable to a team like UNLV (17-7, 6-5). The Rebels are among the best in the nation when it comes to converting close-range shots (67.6 percent, 27th nationally), so the first option on every possession should be getting the ball inside to center Brandon McCoy and power forward Shakur Juiston.

Both McCoy and Juiston shoot better than 72 percent around the basket. Wyoming has no means of stopping them. It's a pretty obvious game plan, from the Rebels' perspective, but why over-complicate things? Toss it into the big men and let them go to work.

Make Dalton move

Hayden Dalton is one of the most unique offensive weapons in the Mountain West, as the lanky 6-foot-8 forward can make shots over just about any defender and heat up quickly. He's averaging 17.8 points per game while making 37.5 percent of his 3-pointers, and his efficiency (1.03 points per possession) is up there with any player in the league.

There is a way to neutralize him, however. Dalton is absolutely molten as a standstill shooter — he shoots 46.2 percent on unguarded catch-and-shoot plays, good for a ridiculous 1.39 PPP — but when he is forced to put the ball on the floor, his accuracy drops dramatically. On all jumpers off the dribble, he is shooting just 23.1 percent, with an efficiency of 0.54 PPP.

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies will have to devise a game plan that keeps a defender glued to Dalton at all times. If the Rebels help off him, let him loose in transition, fail to find him in scramble situations or give him the slightest chance to set his feet for an open shot, he will cash in. The priority will be to stay on his hip, force him to create off the dribble and make him play the type of game he doesn't want to play.

The little things

Menzies wants his team to be playing its best basketball at the end of the season, and it looks like the Rebels are on schedule. They've looked good in wins over San Diego State and UNR (and an overtime loss at Boise State), and in order to continue that internal improvement down the stretch, Menzies thinks the key will be attention to detail.

The Rebels rely on several true freshmen and other youngsters to play key roles in the rotation, and Menzies said they've come a long way since the beginning of the season when it comes to basketball minutiae such as timing, shot selection, screen-setting, etc. But the final seven regular-season games — starting with the Wyoming contest — should give the Rebels even more opportunity to enhance their focus.

"The technical aspects of what needs to improve are really the details," Menzies said. "Right now, we've got to become a better screening team, we've got to become a better communicating team. Our effort has been good and our energy has been high, so those are things that we've got to keep, but we've got to start to clean up the details."

