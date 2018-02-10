UFC 221 breakdown, betting odds and picks

The UFC stages a pay-per-view nearly 10,000 miles away from its local home base tonight in Perth, Australia.

It’s the first-ever major UFC event along Australia’s west coast, and should put home court advantage to the test for a handful of fighters. Eight Aussies populate the 12-fight card, which begins with a Fight Pass-streamed portion at 3 p.m. this afternoon, with two other fighters from nearby New Zealand.

How does the Sun’s picks panel believe the regional fighters will fare against the competition coming in from the rest of the world?

Check below to find picks on every fight from Las Vegas Sun’s Ray Brewer (9-1), ESPN Radio’s Steve Cofield (7-3), KSNV’s Randy Howe (6-4) and Las Vegas Sun’s Case Keefer (4-6) along with breakdowns and betting odds.

