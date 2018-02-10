Woman leaves hospital months after Oct. 1 shooting

A 54-year-old Las Vegas mother of four has left a hospital where she's undergone months of treatment and nine surgeries since Oct. 1 when she was critically wounded in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Lasvegasnow.com (KLAS-TV) reports Rosemarie Melanson said she was "happy to go home" Friday after what she called a long journey and what a daughter called "an endless rollercoaster ride since day one."

Melanson was at a country music festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring more than 8000 others. He fatally shot himself before officers stormed the suite.

Melanson was on life support for eight weeks after being shot in the chest. The bullet broke a rib and pierced her liver, spleen, and stomach.