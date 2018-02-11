Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.

A White House aide predicts it'll ultimately be released.

Trump overrode Justice Department objections when he permitted the release of a Republican memo alleging an abuse of surveillance powers in the FBI's Russia investigation. But he's blocked the Democratic memo, which tries to counter those allegations.

White House legislative director Marc Short tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that "we will be releasing" the memo after Democrats "clean it up."

Rep. Adam Schiff says committee Democrats will meet with the FBI and ensure the revised memo doesn't betray intelligence sources and methods.