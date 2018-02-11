Speak up about animal cruelty

Several years ago, the Humane Society of the United States provided animal fighting crime investigation training to Metro. Recently, that training proved useful in the raid and arrests of a cockfighting ring, thanks to our Metro Animal Cruelty Task Force, Animal Control, and a vigilant community. No doubt, the District Attorney’s office will do a great job in following through as well.

Animal fights, whether using dogs or roosters, are bloody spectacles that promote violence as entertainment. They are an assault upon the safety of communities, as well as an incredibly horrendous betrayal of innocent, vulnerable animals. Anyone with knowledge should report suspicious activities to local authorities, anonymously if so desired.