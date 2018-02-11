Trump’s ‘facts’ easily disproven

The letter published Feb. 2, "President must stay focused," almost made me fall out of my chair laughing. The writer touts President Donald Trump as working “with facts and statistics, not emotions.”

Really? Is he working with the same employment statistics that were “fake news” under President Barack Obama but are now part of Trump’s achievements? The “fact” of substantial voter fraud, or the “fact” of signing more legislation than anybody, both of which are false? Or the most recent “fact” of the highest State of the Union ratings ever, which even his favorite TV network Fox reported as not true?

Thanks for the chuckle.