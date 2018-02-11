Whither fiscal conservatism?

Our government is on track to borrow $955 billion this fiscal year, twice as much as last year. Thanks a lot, Trump.

Right-wingers have preached for decades that they are the party of fiscal sanity and spending restraint. They repeat the canard that Democrats are big spenders and President Barack Obama added hugely to the budget deficit and national debt. The truth is just the opposite.

The only presidents in our lifetime who have lowered the deficit are Democrats, Bill Clinton and Obama.

By law, all spending bills must originate in the House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Republicans for seven years. Republicans are spending our country into bankruptcy. Their spending increases on defense, along with massive tax cuts for the wealthiest 1 percent of the population, are primary drivers of the problem.