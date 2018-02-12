1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings a block apart

One man was killed and another injured in two shootings within a block of each other Sunday night in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The first shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Van Patten Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shot in the area and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said a group of people were standing outside of an apartment building when there was a verbal altercation. A male suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking the victim, police said. The suspect was gone before officers arrived, police said.

About 10:40 p.m., officers heard gunfire about a block away on Sherwood Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to Sunrise in unknown condition and was expected to survive, police said.

No arrests were made in either incident, and police would not say if they believe the shootings are related.