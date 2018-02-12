Golden Knights helping bring street hockey to middle schools

Move over dodgeball. Street hockey will soon be added to physical education classes at Southern Nevada middle schools.

Today, the Clark County School District announced an initiative to bring the sport to 63 middle schools in partnership with the Golden Knights and the NHL.

“This partnership is a great opportunity to help grow youth hockey and create excitement for the sport among middle schoolers in Clark County,” Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “We want to thank our partners at Clark County School District, NV Energy, NHL and the NHL Players’ Association for helping make this program possible.”

The initiative, announced at Walter Johnson Junior High School, will provide participating schools with a full set of street hockey equipment, teaching guides and a student curriculum book to implement the street hockey program.

Teachers will go through hockey training provided by the Golden Knights youth hockey development staff to better teach the sport to their students.