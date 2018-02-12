Heller has broken promise

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., once stated, “The American people deserve long-term, forward-thinking policies.” Unfortunately, Heller’s voting record contradicts this statement, as he has consistently voted against measures that would protect our environment for future generations.

His vote to prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse gases is one example of this. This vote was an assault on the EPA’s duty to keep our air and water clean. Heller also voted against initiatives to increase investments in renewable energy, and instead voted to protect big oil and gas industries from taxes. Overall, Heller’s anti-environment record scores him an abysmal 13 percent on the League of Conservation Voters scorecard.

Heller voted for each of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and administration nominees. This includes his support for anti-environment and anti-science nominees, most notably EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Pruitt is rolling back environmental protections while Zinke is shrinking national monuments and expanding offshore drilling.

Please join me in urging Heller to vote for the responsible, forward-thinking policies he promised us.