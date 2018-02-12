Henderson Police searching for suspect in bank robbery

Henderson Police are trying to identify a suspect in the Feb. 4 robbery of a U.S. Bank branch at 2511 Anthem Village Drive.

A man entered the bank about 12:20 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money, police said. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect walked out, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 175 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a shirt with the word “Affliction” on it in white lettering, and denim pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or 311, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.