UNLV’s Shakur Juiston named Mountain West player of week

UNLV's Shakur Juiston has been named the Mountain West Conference men's basketball player of the week after notching his 10th and 11th double-doubles of the season in big victories over Nevada and Wyoming.

The junior forward poured in 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in the 86-78 win at No. 24 Nevada on Wednesday. He had 22 points and 14 rebounds in the 85-70 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

For the week, he shot 76.9 percent from the field (20 of 26) and added four blocked shots.

It's the second time in his career he has claimed the weekly conference honors.