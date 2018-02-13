Christianity was not targeted

In the Feb. 5 letter “Cartoonist crosses the line,” the author states that while he wasn’t defending President Donald Trump’s morality, he was taking a “stand for Christianity” because the cartoon published on Jan. 27 ­— depicting Trump in confessional and a priest saying “Mr. President, just say three hail mulligans” — offended the author and “anyone with an ounce of decency.”

The author may want to reconsider his argument that the cartoon is a statement about Christianity, as opposed to a statement about Christians who, in voting for Trump, ignored such major tenets of the Bible as honor, integrity and trustworthiness. To say nothing of those who exhibited such hypocrisy as Tony Perkins, the conservative evangelical head of Family American Circle, who created a mulligan exception in the Bible when none exists for such a compulsive liar.

The book of Proverbs, chapter 6, states that the Lord considers lying an abomination. The book of Psalms, chapter 101, states that “No one who practices deceit shall reside in my house.” And yet, 80 percent of evangelicals voted for Trump.

I am a Christian and I know, like, love and respect many Christians. The cartoon in question doesn’t impugn Christianity. A quote often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi may have said it best: “I like your Christ; I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”