Vegas veterans Clint Holmes and Earl Turner team up for new show ‘Soundtrack’

Clint Holmes and Earl Turner are the MVPs of live entertainment in Las Vegas, ubiquitous names who can carry a show all on their own at almost any venue on or off the Strip. Now they are teaming up to co-headline “Soundtrack: Your Songs. Our Stories. The Show.” at the iconic International Theater at the Westgate opening tonight, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Holmes and Turner have shared the stage before but never in such an official capacity. “We’ve known each other for years, since he came to town in 2000 and I was making the transition from lounge performer to headliner, so to speak,” says Turner. “We were a part of the whole Harrah’s and Caesars family along with the Scintas and Mac King and everybody.”

“When I came to town, I asked everybody who’s great in town, who do I need to see, and the two people I was pointed to were Danny Gans and Earl,” says Holmes. “I went to see Earl and he came to see me, and over the years we found ourselves at the same events. Our friendship started early.”

“Soundtrack” is more than the product of that entertainment friendship. Featuring a live eight-piece band anchored by musical director Christian Tamburr, the show will feature the duo performing individually and together, blasting their way through classic hits from Michael Jackson, Al Green, Bruno Mars, Bill Withers and Irving Berlin while bringing back the old-school Vegas flavor they’ve maintained throughout their careers.

“That chemistry has to be there, and it has to be very natural and relaxed,” Turner says. “It’s like Martin and Lewis or the Rat Pack. We’ve talked to other performers about bringing back that kind of thing but it takes a certain chemistry to make that work. I have to want him to shine and he has to want me to shine. We have to want each other to be the best we can be up there, and give each other the space to do that.”

“People like Earl and I are like gladiators. We walk out there and try to slay the dragon, if you will,” Holmes says. “That takes a lot of experience being in rooms where the sound is terrible, where there’s no one but you and the bartender, all those things we’ve done. There isn’t as much of a proving ground these days for people to learn what we have learned through the years, going out there when you’re tired or don’t feel good or it’s just a bad night. But because of all of that, when you get into a situation like this, you really appreciate it.”

“Soundtrack” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at the Westgate’s International Theater (3000 Paradise Road, 800-222-5361) with tickets ranging from $48 to $98. More information can be found at westgatelasvegas.com.