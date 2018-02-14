Doctor in War Machine trial faces several charges

A doctor who testified for the defense during the sexual assault and kidnapping trial of former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine is facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Las Vegas says Dr. Steven A. Holper was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and providing a false statement relating to a health benefit program.

Authorities accuse the 66-year-old pain management doctor of prescribing Subsys, a powerful fentanyl painkiller, to a patient without legitimate medical purposes.

Authorities also accuse him of knowingly making false statements to Medicare and private health insurers. They say he falsely represented that patients had breakthrough cancer pain and were eligible for Subsys.

Court records don't list an attorney for Holper. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.