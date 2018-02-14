Las Vegas Sun

February 14, 2018

Minivan crashes head-on into school bus; no students on board

Nevada Highway Patrol

A minivan crossed into opposing traffic and crashed head-on into a school bus in Moapa Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. No students were on the bus.

A distracted driver crossed into opposing traffic this morning, crashing a minivan head-on into a Clark County School District bus in Moapa Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No students were on the bus, Trooper Travis Smaka said.

The minivan driver was airlifted to University Medical Center in unknown condition, Smaka said this afternoon.

The crash, which resulted in a fire, happened shortly before 9 a.m. at state Route 169 and Lyman Street, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas, Smaka said.

The investigation was ongoing, Smaka said.