Patrol: Ambulance in fatal crash was going too fast

The driver of an ambulance that crashed late Monday, killing a patient and an attendant, was going “too fast for the wet road conditions,” according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Patrol today also identified the patient as Robert Niedbalski, 58, of North Las Vegas. American Medical Response on Tuesday identified the ambulance attendant as Garry John, 57.

The ambulance overturned about 11:50 p.m. on a rocky embankment along the westbound 215 Beltway, near Interstate 15, officials said. It was raining at the time.

Niedbalski was being transported from a hospital to a nursing facility when the ambulance spun out of control, hit a fence and overturned, officials said.

John, who was wearing a seatbelt, and Niedbalski, who was strapped to a gurney, died at the scene, officials said. The driver suffered minor injuries.