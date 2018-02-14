Trump speaks to so few of us

I am a Vietnam veteran who served in the Gulf of Tonkin while President Donald Trump was at the Bone Spur Academy learning how to dodge the draft and majoring in the art of multiple bankruptcies.

In his recent Ohio speech, Trump talked about how House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is ruining America. But Pelosi has no real power in Paul Ryan’s Republican-majority House, so any damage being inflicted on the American people is being done by the unrestrained efforts of Trump’s party.

As we await the results of the Russia investigation, I will enjoy watching Trump rallies, where he talks more to himself than to the attendees and tells lie after lie about his greatness. Will he visit some places he failed to win in the election? Trump is supposed to be the president for all of us, not just that 32 percent we keep hearing about.