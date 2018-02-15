Court rejects false imprisonment claim by Las Vegas man

CARSON CITY — A Las Vegas man who spent more than four years in prison for a robbery he did not commit has lost his lawsuit against Metro Police and a detective alleging false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that Lupris Thompson could amend his complaint that the detective improperly coached a witness during her grand jury testimony to bolster her identification of Thompson as the robber.

The court rejected Thompson’s claim that the detective knew about evidence that would have cleared him but failed to give it to his defense lawyers.

The court sent the case back to U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to allow Thompson to amend his complaint alleging malicious prosecution.