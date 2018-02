Driver critical after being ejected from vehicle near U.S. 95 and Jones

A driver who was thrown from a vehicle in a crash near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard Thursday afternoon suffered critical injuries, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Jones southbound off-ramp at the highway was shut down while the investigation is ongoing, said officials on Twitter this evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4:20 p.m., dispatch logs show.

Further details were not provided.