Elko approves ban on medical, recreational marijuana sales

ELKO — A city in northern Nevada has approved an ordinance prohibiting recreational and medical marijuana businesses within city limits.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Elko City Council adopted the measure earlier this week after the mayor gave the tie-breaking vote following the prolonged debate.

Council member John Patrick Rice opposed the ordinance, asking the council to create a new version that would ban only recreational marijuana businesses.

Rice cited the dozens of letters and testimonies from residents who voiced support for medical marijuana by sharing how it has treated their conditions.

Council member Reece Keener noted the testimonies were compelling, but ultimately voted for the ordinance because allowing marijuana dispensaries would be in violation of their oath of office.