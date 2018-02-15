Las Vegas Sun

February 15, 2018

Currently: 59° — Complete forecast

Man hits $1.23 million jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Image

Boyd Gaming

A Wisconsin man, center, who hit a $1.23 million jackpot on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is pictured with the property’s general manager, Jim Sullivan, and Slot Director Salinda Conklin.

By (contact)

A Wisconsin man’s $2 bet turned into a $1.23 million payday when he hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot Sunday at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The man, whose name was not released, hit the big prize about 6:40 a.m. Sunday while playing the Wheel of Fortune Double 3x4x5x Pay game, officials said.

He was the Fremont’s second big slot machine jackpot winner in less than seven months. On Aug. 8, a man won $11.8 million on a Megabucks machine.