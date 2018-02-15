Man hits $1.23 million jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Boyd Gaming

A Wisconsin man’s $2 bet turned into a $1.23 million payday when he hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot Sunday at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The man, whose name was not released, hit the big prize about 6:40 a.m. Sunday while playing the Wheel of Fortune Double 3x4x5x Pay game, officials said.

He was the Fremont’s second big slot machine jackpot winner in less than seven months. On Aug. 8, a man won $11.8 million on a Megabucks machine.