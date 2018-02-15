Metro investigating shooting in north valley

Metro Police say they have a suspect in custody in a shooting in the north valley that left at least one person wounded.

The shooting was reported about 12:10 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, east of Rainbow Boulevard, Officer Adan Ocampo-Gomez said.

Information on the victim’s medical condition was not immediately available.

No additional information on the arrest was released.

Police were trying to determine if there was more than one victim, and the investigation is ongoing, Ocampo-Gomez said.