Police searching for man in sexual assault of 71-year-old woman

Metro Police say they are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman in her northeast valley garage as she brought in the garbage cans Friday night.

The assault occurred about 10:10 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near South Nellis Boulevard and East Hacienda Avenue, police said. The attacker was a muscular Hispanic man about 6 feet who was wearing dark-colored clothes and a stocking covering his face, police said.

Further details were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.