Small changes can equal big health gains

Between work, caring for family and friends, running errands, and life’s busy seasons, getting exercise and caring for yourself can fall to the bottom of your long to-do list.

Staying healthy and mindful doesn’t have to be an added chore—some of the best ways to squeeze in physical activity are to simply work them into your life. With small changes to the things you already do, you can see big improvements to your self-care routine. Start small with these easy tips and watch big changes happen.

Lock down that bedtime routine

Our body and mind do best when they can predict what’s coming. If you are constantly struggling for sleep, it may be because your body doesn’t receive bedtime signals. Find a routine that helps you unwind, and work it into your schedule. Practice relaxation and meditation, take a bath (rise and fall of body temperature promotes drowsiness) and avoid computers or phone screens.

Put down that creamer

Instead ... Try coconut or almond milk, or add cinnamon or coconut oil.

Black coffee may seem bland, but drinking your daily cup with nondairy creamer is bad for your health. Health professionals recommend no more than two grams of trans fat a day, and most creamers contain one gram of trans fat in a single tablespoon. Too much trans fat increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Ditch your big dishes

Swap out 12-inch plates with 10-inch plates. You’ll naturally eat less if there is less surface area on your plate. Pace your meal—take smaller bites, chew thoroughly and sit at a table away from the television.

Hide the snacks, lose the pounds

In a study done by Cornell Food and Brand Lab Study, households with snacks and soda on the counter weighed at least 20 pounds more than neighbors who hid their snacks and set fruit out instead.

Pro tip: Cover leftover baked goods in foil so you can’t see them. Put tempting food in higher cabinets, and place prepared healthy snacks (carrots and hummus, apples and peanut butter) in the front of your fridge.

Ditch the diet soda

Diet soda is filled with aspartame, the artificial sweetener proven to spike blood sugar levels and widen the waistline, according to a study at the University of Texas Health Science Center. While sticking to water and unsweetened tea can be hard, you can spice up your beverages by infusing them with fruit, cucumber and mint, or blending them with frozen melon for a healthy slushy.

Still not doing the trick? Try sparkling water, or probiotic-filled kombucha.

Prep your meals to avoid the office temptation

Find the time Start with cold dishes that take very little time: a whole-wheat tortilla wrap with avocado, tomato and turkey; spinach salad with almonds, feta and cranberries; or hard-boiled eggs paired with sprouted toast and your favorite veggies. Once you’re in a rhythm, quickly packing things is a piece of cake … or kale.

Leftovers from the big meeting, unexpected catered lunches and baked goods can be hard to avoid, but they are much easier to dodge when you have your own meals and snacks on deck. Try to make healthy lunches and snacks the night or weekend before. Ample protein (a little more than a third of your body weight in ounces) and veggies (two to three servings a day to start) can help you feel full and avoid the bowl of candy.

Swap your office chair for a stability ball

It’s easy to slump in an office chair, creating poor posture. Make this simple switch to promote stronger posture and body awareness.

Not comfortable on a bouncy ball? Try to alternate between sitting and standing, and take walking breaks throughout the day.

Clean your way to lean

We’ve all had boring chores. Why not reap health benefits while completing them? Use a push lawn mower instead of a riding mower, and use gardening as a way to shovel your way to fitness.

Park that car far away

The recommended number of steps is 10,000 a day, and most people only take 5,000. Parking farther away at the grocery store or giving up the prized front-row spot at work will fit more activity into your day. Depending on the intensity of your walk, you can burn an additional 2,000-3,500 calories each week. One pound of fat is equal to 3,500 calories, so you can drop a pound each week just by getting your steps in.

Water is your friend

For coffee drinkers Because coffee is a diuretic, every cup of coffee requires two cups of water to balance hydration.

Weight loss, clearer skin, more energy, fewer cravings, better-functioning organs … the list goes on. Drinking enough water every day is crucial to a healthy body and mind. Be sure you are getting the recommended amount for your body—divide your weight by two, and that’s the number of ounces you should drink each day.