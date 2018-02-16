Drug bust in Carson City nets 23 suspects, narcotics, guns

CARSON CITY — Nearly two dozen suspects have been arrested in the Carson City area as part of a month-long, undercover investigation into drug-trafficking.

The Carson City sheriff's office says its special enforcement team made 23 arrests this week in conjunction with the Tri-Net Narcotics task force, the Lyon County Sheriff's Special Investigation unit and Reno Police Department's Street Enforcement Team.

Law officers served search warrants at six residences in Carson City and a mobile home trailer in Moundhouse.

They recovered 13.5 ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of heroin, 245 prescription pills, two ounces of cocaine and 12 firearms. They also seized two vehicles and nearly $7,000 in cash.

In addition to drug possession, trafficking and conspiracy charges, some of the suspects have been charged with possessing a firearm illegally, contempt of court and violating bail conditions.