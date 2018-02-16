Reno attorney asks woman suing city for romantic history

RENO — The lawyer for a woman with a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city of Reno says its "deplorable" for the city attorney to ask his client to list any workplace lovers she may have had in the past 18 years.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Deanna Gescheider's lawyer Mark Mausert has asked Reno City Attorney Karl Hall to withdraw his request, arguing that it violates federal evidence rules.

Mausert says Hall's request crosses the lines because he's asking for information on Gescheider's private life before she was a city employee.

Hall declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve called Hall's request "highly inappropriate."

Gescheider and Maureen McKissick's initial complaints led termination of former City Manager Andrew Clinger.

Both women are former city employees.