Sparks police probe pedestrian’s death near casino

SPARKS — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car near a Sparks casino.

Sparks police say the victim was hit by the vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Baldini's near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and 18th Street.

Emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the unconscious victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

Police said Friday the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities. A preliminary investigation indicates neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the accident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Sparks police at 775-353-2432 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.