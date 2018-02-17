Fire causes up to $100K in damage at Las Vegas mobile home park

Courtesy photo

A blaze this morning at a mobile home near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard did not injure anyone, but caused up to $100,000 in damage, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responding about 4:45 a.m. to the Tropicana Village Mobile Home Park, 5900 West Tropicana, encountered a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, and initiated an “aggressive attack,” fire officials said. Their efforts kept the fire from neighboring homes.

Four residents, who are being assisted by the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross, were able to escape the home without injury, officials said. But the flames did between $75,000 and $100,000 in damage.