No injuries in fire at vacant building in downtown Las Vegas

Courtesy photo

A blaze to a vacant, two-story building in downtown Las Vegas today sent a plume of smoke into the air and forced officials to request additional resources, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Minutes after the fire was reported in the 600 block of Bridger Avenue, near Sixth Street, the bulk of it had been knocked down.

The building was being used by squatters, officials said. No one was reportedly injured.