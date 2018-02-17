Three keys for UNLV basketball at San Diego State

The last time UNLV went on the road, the Rebels notched their best win of the season with an 86-78 triumph at first-place UNR. That kicked off a three-game mini-winning streak that has rejuvenated the Rebels as dark-horse contenders in the Mountain West, and they can extend it to four with another victory at San Diego State today (1 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

How can UNLV (19-7, 8-5 MWC) come out on top again? Three keys to watch:

Physicality first

In the first meeting between these teams, on Jan. 27 at the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV was quite obviously the more physical team. Junior power forward Shakur Juiston scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting, while freshman center Brandon McCoy posted 21 on 9-of-12 from the field. Even backup big man Mbacke Diong chipped in seven points. San Diego State had no answer.

The venue will change for this game, but UNLV's advantage in the paint shouldn't. San Diego State is uncharacteristically small, thin and weak up front — the Aztecs allow opponents to shoot 55.9 percent and score 1.19 points per possession on shots around the rim (265th in the nation) - so expect the Rebels to pound the ball inside to McCoy and Juiston and let them dictate for 40 minutes.

Exectution

The Rebels shot the lights out on Wednesday against Air Force, making 50 percent of their field goals in the first half and 9-of-17 from 3-point range for the game, but they let Air Force hang around by committing 18 turnovers.

The good news is, they cut out the nonsense when the game was on the line, playing the final 6 minutes and 29 seconds without a single giveaway. UNLV outscored AFA, 19-16, during that span and pulled away for an 81-73 victory.

San Diego State isn't a prodigious offensive team — at 0.94 points per possession on the season, the Aztecs rank 125th in the nation — so if UNLV scores efficiently, it will be difficult for SDSU to keep up, unless the Rebels give them extra possessions via turnovers. If UNLV plays cleanly and limits turnovers to a dozen or so, San Diego State will have to play one of its best offensive games of the season in order to win.

Four in a row

With three straight wins, the Rebels have built up a good deal of momentum as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. Can they make it four in a row on Saturday? That would be quite an accomplishment, seeing as the last time UNLV won four straight Mountain West games was the 2013-14 season.

The Rebels will technically enter as underdogs, but given how thoroughly they dispatched San Diego State three weeks ago — and the diverging directions of the two teams since then — this is a game UNLV should win.

