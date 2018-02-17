Woman, 92, dies after being struck by truck in east Las Vegas

A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed this morning in an east valley roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck, according to Metro Police.

The Las Vegas woman died at the scene, 2091 McLeod Drive, about 500 feet away from Desert Inn Road and a designated crosswalk, police said.

Officers and medics responded to the crash about 9:45 a.m.

An initial investigation determined the woman was hit by a 2002 Dodge Ram — which was traveling south on McLeod — as she crossed the street, police said.

The 73-year-old man operating the truck was not impaired and remained at the scene, police said.

This was the ninth roadway fatality investigated by Metro this year.